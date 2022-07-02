Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever electric vehicle sales in the month of June 2022. The company sold 3,507 EVs in India last month, registering a massive 433 per cent YoY growth.

Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. The carmaker registered its highest-ever monthly sales last month with 45,197 units of passenger vehicles sold. What’s further interesting is that it has recorded its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales too. In June 2022, Tata Motors sold 3,507 EVs in India, registering a massive 433 per cent YoY growth.

In the same period last year, this Mumbai-based homegrown carmaker’s EV sales stood at just 658 units. Moreover, the company posted an MoM growth of 2 per cent in June 2022 as in the month of May this year, it managed to sell 3,454 EVs. Tata Motors PV electric vehicle portfolio currently includes three cars, namely the Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and Nexon EV Max.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors PV and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors posted record-breaking monthly sales (June’22) as well as quarterly sales (Q1 FY23). For the month of June’22, sales were highest ever at 45,197 units, registering a growth of 87% versus June’21. Electric vehicle sales attained new heights with quarterly sales of 9,283 in Q1 FY23 and the highest-ever monthly sales of 3,507 units in June’22.”

Commenting on the development, he further added, “Nexon EV Max launched in May’22, has witnessed strong demand. Going forward, we expect the supply side, including that of critical electronic components to progressively improve. We will continue to keep a close watch on the evolving demand and supply situation and take appropriate actions.”

Tata Motors’ Tigor EV offers a claimed driving range of 306 km per charge and is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Nexon EV is claimed to offer a range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 437 km per charge. They are priced from Rs 14.79 lakh and Rs 17.74 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

