Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The company sold 43,341 units of passenger vehicles last month, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. However, what’s interesting is that it has also recorded its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales. Last month, Tata Motors sold 3,454 EVs in India, registering a massive 626 per cent YoY growth.

In the same period last year, this Mumbai-based homegrown carmaker’s EV sales stood at just 476 units. Moreover, the company posted an MoM growth of 48 per cent in May 2022 as in the month of April this year, it managed to sell 2,322 units of electric vehicles. While Tata hasn’t revealed the model-wise sales figures yet, the Nexon EV has been consistently its best-seller.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ electric vehicle portfolio currently includes three cars, namely the Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and the recently launched Nexon EV Max. The Tata Tigor EV gets a 26kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed driving range of 306 km per charge. Its electric motor develops 75 hp & 170 Nm and is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5kWh unit. As far as outputs go, they develop 129 hp & 245 Nm and 143 hp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV is claimed to offer a range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 437 km per charge. They are priced from Rs 14.79 lakh and Rs 17.74 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

