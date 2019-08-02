Tata Motors records 34% decline in domestic sales in July 2019: Passenger car sales drop by 31%

Tata Motors Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business has witnessed a decline of 34% in domestic sales in July 2019 with 32,938 units sold compared to 50,100 units sold in July 2018. The manufacturer is reporting that domestic sales from April – July 2019 has declined by 23% at 164,817 units as compared to 214,679 units sold over the same period last year.

The manufacturer’s passenger vehicles division recorded a slump in domestic sales by 31% at 10,485 units for July 2019, compared to units sold in the same month last year. For Tata Motors, the manufacturer recorded two milestones with the rollout of the 1,00,000th Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV along with the 10,000th Tata Harrier compact SUV being delivered in addition to the launch of the Harrier Dual-Tone variant. This year, Tata Motors launched a new strategy focusing on retail sales and helping in reducing dealer stocks. The manufacturer added 48 dealerships between April and July 2019, with 30 of them inaugurated in July.

For the manufacturer’s commercial vehicles division, Tata Motors registered a drop of 36% at 22,453 units sold in July 2019, compared to 34,817 units sold last July. Exports for commercial and passenger vehicles were also down by 32% in July 2019.

Currently, Tata Motors is expected to launch the Altroz premium hatchback which the manufacturer will launch around the festive season. Tata is also working on a 7-seater model based on the Harrier which is said to be called the Tata Buzzard.