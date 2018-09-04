Tata Motors recalls 9,000 Tigors: Here’s what went wrong!

Tata Motors has announced a voluntary recall campaign for the diesel version of the Tata Tigor Sedan, the Tata Tigor 1.05RTQ BSIV (MT), manufactured between 6th March 2017 to 1st Dec 2017. Tata Motors has announced that this recall will look to fix a potential emission issue with the Tigor. Now, it's important to note that not all Tata Tigors have been affected by this recall, only those that have been manufactured between March 6 and December 1, 2017, bearing chassis numbers between MAT629401GKP52721 and MAT629401HKN89616. According to Tata Motors, the owners of these vehicles will be identified by dealerships and a call will be made to come in and rectify the problem. However, if you are not convinced you could check your Chassis number on your Registration certificate to be sure, and make your way down to your nearest Tata dealership if your is on the list and you haven’t received a call yet. Through this public notice, Tata Motors also requests all the concerned Tigor Diesel (MT) owners to take their vehicles, to nearest Dealership, with prior appointment, to carry out the repair or contact them at the at toll-free no 1800 209 7979.

Tata Tigor Buzz edition interiors

Tata Motors, however, ensures that the issue will not hamper with the performance or the safety of the vehicle even without the fix. Even then, we advise that you ensure the issue is rectified at the earliest possible time. The Tata Tigor sits below the Zest Compact sedan in Tata’s line-up and can be had with one of two three-cylinder motors-- an 85 hp 1.2-litre petrol and a 70 hp 1.05-litre diesel. The petrol version of the Tata Tiago can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or 5-speed AMT, while the diesel engine only gets the 5-Speed manual. Tata Motors recently launched a mid-spec special edition model called the Buzz for the Tigor which gets a few cosmetic changes.



Prices of the Tata Tigor range between Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 7.19 lakh and takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire although it undercuts the price of most of the other cars on the list by a good lakh on both ends.