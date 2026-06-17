Tata Motors readies next-gen Nexon for 2027 debut

New Nexon is expected to continue with petrol, diesel, CNG and EV options.

After giving the Tiago a major refresh, Tata Motors is preparing a generational update for the Nexon, one of its most strategically important products, with the new iteration of the compact SUV expected to arrive by mid-2027. The launch timeline would mark nearly a decade since the current-generation Nexon debuted in September 2017.

The updated Nexon is part of the brand’s target of 18-20% market share and a double-digit Ebitda margin by FY30, while planning to invest Rs 33,000-35,000 crore across its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle operations over the next five years.

Reclaiming the Crown

According to JATO Dynamics, cumulative Nexon wholesale sales crossed 10.5 lakh units between 2017 and April 2026, making it one of India’s highest-selling compact SUVs. CY2025 also emerged as the model’s strongest-ever year, with annual volumes crossing the 2 lakh mark for the first time.

The resurgence in Nexon’s acceptance was particularly significant for Tata Motors after the SUV witnessed a slowdown in 2024, when annual sales slipped to 1.61 lakh units amid rising competition from the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

To counter the pressure, Tata Motors adopted aggressive pricing, expanded its CNG portfolio and strengthened its multi-powertrain strategy across petrol, diesel, EV and CNG options. The company also widened the range with feature-loaded variants at more accessible price points.

The strategy helped Nexon reclaim segment leadership, with market share improving to 24.4% in CY2025 from 21.4% a year earlier. In the year-to-date period ending March 2026, Nexon’s share further rose to 26.1%, the highest among rivals.

The importance of the Nexon for Tata Motors now extends well beyond volumes. Over the years, the compact SUV has evolved into the company’s biggest passenger vehicle nameplate and a key driver of market share, helping Tata defend its position in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment while also supporting its transition towards a multi-fuel strategy.

According to Ravi Bhatia of JATO, Nexon’s performance reflects a strong turnaround despite earlier volatility in the segment.

“Nexon demonstrates a strong recovery and growth trajectory despite earlier volatility. After a dip in market share from 25.5% in CY2022 to 21.4% in CY2024, Nexon rebounded to 24.4% in CY2025 and further strengthened to 26.1% in YTD Mar 2026, leading the segment. This growth aligns with significant volume expansion, reaching 200,561 units in CY2025 from 161,611 in CY2024,” Bhatia said.

Fueling Future Growth

The Nexon has also become central to Tata Motors’ alternate-fuel ambitions. Introduced in 2024, the Nexon CNG quickly emerged as a major growth driver, clocking over 66,000 units in CY2025 and contributing nearly one-third of total Nexon sales. Nexon EV volumes, too, recovered strongly following pricing corrections and timely product refreshes.

The second-generation Nexon is expected to build on that momentum while introducing major design and engineering upgrades. Industry sources indicate the SUV could feature a heavily updated version of the current platform, alongside completely redesigned interiors and exteriors aligned with Tata Motors’ latest SUV design language. It is expected to be offered with petrol, diesel, CNG and EV powertrains, although a petrol-hybrid version may not be available initially.

For Tata Motors, the next-generation Nexon will be far more than a routine model replacement. It is set to play a pivotal role in helping the company maintain leadership in one of India’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle segments as competition intensifies across the mass-market automotive landscape.