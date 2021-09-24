Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors has achieved a 10,000 sales milestone for its electric vehicles. Tata Motors has been selling the Nexon EV for a couple of years, and has now introduced the new updated Tigor EV in India.

Tata Motors has recorded a new feat with its electric vehicles in India. The Indian automaker has delivered its 10,000th electric vehicle in the Indian market. Tata Motors was initially selling the Tigor EV for fleet operators and government officials. Then in 2020, it launched the new Nexon EV based on the new Ziptron platform. Recently, Tata Motors updated the Tigor EV with the Ziptron platform. Both the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV have gone on sale for the public as personal vehicles. Since then, Tata Motors has clocked 10,000 unit sales in the Indian market with both models.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters and are thankful to them for their continued trust in the brand. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.”

In the same segment as the Tigor EV and the Nexon EV, there is no competition. However, in the EV space, the MG ZS and the Hyundai Kona Electric are also on sale. However, they are both premium models and demand premium pricing. This has led Tata Motors to acquire 70% market share in the electric four-wheeler segment (YTD FY22). In August 2021, Tata Motors registered over 1,000 unit retail sales for electric vehicles in a month.T o support the demand for electric vehicles, Tata Power has been able to set up a total of 700 plus charging points in 120 cities across India.

On a single charge of its batteries, the Tata Nexon EV is rated to deliver a maximum driving range of 312 km, while the Tigor EV boasts of a range of 306 km. Additionally, the Tigor EV was also awarded a safety rating of 4-stars for adult and child occupant protection by Global NCAP. For fleet operators, Tata has launched the “XPRES T”, an electric sedan based on the Tigor EV which offers a driving range of 213 km.

