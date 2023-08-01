Tata Motors’ next big launch is expected to be the Punch iCNG in the coming months.

Tata Motors clocked a cumulative monthly sales figure of 47,689 units of passenger vehicles in July 2023 . During the same month last year, the company sold 47,636 passenger vehicles which is only a marginal increase.

Out of the total volume sold, only 61 units were shipped to overseas markets while the rest 47,628 units were dispatched to dealerships across India. As a result, exports witnessed a sharp YoY decline of 53 percent as compared to 131 units exported in July last year. Domestic PV sales remained most stagnant in July.

Category July 2023 July 2022 Change % Total PV domestic (including EV) 47628 47505 0% PV IB 61 131 -53% Total PV (including EV) 47689 47636 0% EV (IB+Domestic) 6329 4151 53% Tata Motors PV sales July 2023

Tata Motors EV sales

As for the electric vehicle (EV) segment, Tata Motors sold a total of 6,329 EVs in July this year, a solid 53 percent YoY growth. During the same period last year, Tata Motors sold 4151 units of battery-powered vehicles.

At present, Tata Motors offers three EVs in its lineup including Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is further divided into two derivatives– EV Prime and EV Max, priced at Rs 14.49-17.19 lakh and Rs 16.49-19.54 lakh, respectively. While Tata Tigor EV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh, Tiago EV is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 12.04 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).