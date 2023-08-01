Tata Motors clocked a cumulative monthly sales figure of 47,689 units of passenger vehicles in July 2023 . During the same month last year, the company sold 47,636 passenger vehicles which is only a marginal increase.
Out of the total volume sold, only 61 units were shipped to overseas markets while the rest 47,628 units were dispatched to dealerships across India. As a result, exports witnessed a sharp YoY decline of 53 percent as compared to 131 units exported in July last year. Domestic PV sales remained most stagnant in July.
|Category
|July 2023
|July 2022
|Change %
|Total PV domestic (including EV)
|47628
|47505
|0%
|PV IB
|61
|131
|-53%
|Total PV (including EV)
|47689
|47636
|0%
|EV (IB+Domestic)
|6329
|4151
|53%
Tata Motors EV sales
As for the electric vehicle (EV) segment, Tata Motors sold a total of 6,329 EVs in July this year, a solid 53 percent YoY growth. During the same period last year, Tata Motors sold 4151 units of battery-powered vehicles.
At present, Tata Motors offers three EVs in its lineup including Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV. The Nexon EV is further divided into two derivatives– EV Prime and EV Max, priced at Rs 14.49-17.19 lakh and Rs 16.49-19.54 lakh, respectively. While Tata Tigor EV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh, Tiago EV is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 12.04 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).