Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 43,341 units in May 2022. The company’s PV sales are up 185 per cent YoY and 4.2 per cent on an MoM basis.

Tata Motors has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The company sold 43,341 units of passenger vehicles in May 2022, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. Out of these 43,341 units, 39,887 units are ICE vehicles while the remaining 3,454 units are EVs.

In May 2021, this home-grown carmaker managed to sell just 15,181 passenger vehicles. Thus, in May 2022, Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales are up by a massive 185 per cent YoY. It is worth mentioning that the ICE PV sales stood at 39,887 units in May 2022 – a 171 per cent surge from 14,705 units in May 2021.

The company’s electric vehicles have performed even better and the sales are up by a massive 626 per cent. Tata Motors sold 3,454 electric vehicles in the month of May 2022 while in the same period last year, its EV sales stood at just 476 units.

The company’s booming EV sales can be attributed to multiple factors, including the launch of the new Tigor EV and the Nexon EV Max. In addition, Tata Motors registered a 4.2 per cent growth on an MoM basis as in April 2022, it managed to sell 41,587 units.

