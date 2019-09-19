Tata Motors previews new electric vehicle powertrain technology: First model in early 2020

Tata Motors has just announced the name for its upcoming electric vehicle technology which the manufacturer will henceforth refer to as “Ziptron”. The Ziptron electric vehicle technology will underpin Tata Motors’ upcoming line up of electric vehicles with the first one scheduled to arrive in the final quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year. The first all-electric model to debut with this new electric power and drive train will be the Nexon EV, which may be followed by an newer and longer range Tigor EV that would be succeeded by the Altroz.

Tata Motors refers to its new small petrol engines currently as the ‘Revotron’ engines while the smaller diesel engines are named as ‘Revotorq’, while the larger diesel engine (in the Harrier) is called the ‘Kryotec’. The Indian manufacturer has decided to go with the name Ziptron for its new EV power and drivetrain technology platform and claims it will offer an efficient high voltage system, long-range, fast charging capability, IP67 standard water and dust resistance and 8-year warranty of the battery and motors. The system will also feature regenerative braking.

Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors said that the major barriers when it comes to mass adoption of EV are range anxiety, power, durability, safety and charging infrastructure.

Tata Motors will most likely showcase the first product with the new powertrain at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and further details on the product and technology will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tata Motors has been developing the Ziptron technology for the last four years in Indian and in the UK and has already conducted over 10 lakh kilometres in testing across different terrains.

The system uses liquid cooling to avoid deterioration of the battery efficiency under long usage periods. It will use permanent magnet motors mated to a single-speed transmission and is designed as a modular platform which has been designed in-house.

Tata Motors currently sells the Tigor EV for commercial use and also sells it to the Indian government for official use. However, the manufacturer says that this platform is all new and is likely to replace its existing technology in a phased manner. Tata Motors had earlier showcased a concept car under their now discontinued performance division TaMo which they named as the RaceMo and included was a RaceMo EV aswell. While Tata Motors, although promised to build the sports car in limited numbers, the manufacturer scrapped the plan all-together. Now with the new technology only time will tell if Tata Motors will be able to bring thei new EV technology to the market and if at all be able to make it a success.