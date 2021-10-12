Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

Tata Motors Group has revealed the sales figure for the second quarter of FY2022. By selling over 2.5 lakh units globally, the carmaker has posted a positive YoY growth of around 24 per cent.

Tata Motors Group has shared the sales figure for the second quarter of FY2022. The carmaker has posted a hike of 24 per cent (On a YoY basis) in sales as the Q2 ended on September 30. Total global sales of the carmaker for the Q2 FY2022 was recorded at 2,51,689 units. It even includes the global sales volume of the Jaguar Land Rover brand. In the corresponding period last year, Tata Motors Group sold 2,02,873 units only, as the world was catastrophically plunged by the Covid-19.

This year, however, the automotive industry is dealing with a global chip shortage, which has affected the sales and production of new vehicles to great extent. Talking of the global sales figure of the JLR brand for the second quarter of this financial year, the company sold 78,251 units. Out of these, Jaguar sold 13,994 units, while Land Rover retailed 64,307 units.

Also, Tata Motors has recently unveiled its new offering in the Indian market – Punch. The sub-compact SUV is slated to launch officially on Oct 20, 2021, to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. The Punch is a small car with a length of 3,827 mm, a width of 1,742 mm, and a height of 1,615 mm. Although the brand is yet to reveal its Global NCAP crash test rating, a recent leak claims that the Punch has scored 5 stars at GNCAP’s testbed.

The powertrain of the Punch comprises a 1.2L Revotron motor. It is a 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is capable of putting out 84 Hp against 113 Nm. Also, buyers will get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. As for the features, a long equipment list is what the Punch gets. The cabin houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch LCD for instrument console, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control and more.

