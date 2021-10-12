Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

Tata Motors Group has revealed the sales figure for the second quarter of FY2022. By selling over 2.5 lakh units globally, the carmaker has posted a positive YoY growth of around 24 per cent.

By:October 12, 2021 3:51 PM

 

Tata Motors Group has shared the sales figure for the second quarter of FY2022. The carmaker has posted a hike of 24 per cent (On a YoY basis) in sales as the Q2 ended on September 30. Total global sales of the carmaker for the Q2 FY2022 was recorded at 2,51,689 units. It even includes the global sales volume of the Jaguar Land Rover brand. In the corresponding period last year, Tata Motors Group sold 2,02,873 units only, as the world was catastrophically plunged by the Covid-19.

This year, however, the automotive industry is dealing with a global chip shortage, which has affected the sales and production of new vehicles to great extent. Talking of the global sales figure of the JLR brand for the second quarter of this financial year, the company sold 78,251 units. Out of these, Jaguar sold 13,994 units, while Land Rover retailed 64,307 units.

Also, Tata Motors has recently unveiled its new offering in the Indian market – Punch. The sub-compact SUV is slated to launch officially on Oct 20, 2021, to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT. The Punch is a small car with a length of 3,827 mm, a width of 1,742 mm, and a height of 1,615 mm. Although the brand is yet to reveal its Global NCAP crash test rating, a recent leak claims that the Punch has scored 5 stars at GNCAP’s testbed.

The powertrain of the Punch comprises a 1.2L Revotron motor. It is a 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is capable of putting out 84 Hp against 113 Nm. Also, buyers will get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. As for the features, a long equipment list is what the Punch gets. The cabin houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch LCD for instrument console, 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV