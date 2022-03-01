Tata Motors post 47% YoY hike for Feb 2022: EV sales grow by 47 folds

Tata Motors sold 39,981 cars in February this year to post a YoY hike of 47 per cent. Also, the company’s EV range showed up a 47-fold YoY growth.

Tata Motor is managing to keep its Indian line-up fresh and appealing. The carmaker launched the iCNG range in January and the Kaziranga Edition of its SUVs last month. Well, all of these efforts have made a difference to the company’s monthly sales tally. The homegrown brand has released the numbers for February 2022, and they look interesting. Last month, Tata Motors sold a total of 39,981 cars.

In comparison to the corresponding month of last year, it is a YoY hike of 47 per cent. The company’s internal combustion-powered range contributed 37,135 units, which is higher than the 26,733 units sold in February last year. Thereby posting a year over year increase of 39 per cent. Electric vehicles of Tata Motors, on the other hand, managed to find 2,846 buyers last month, which is an increment of 478 per cent on a YoY basis. Last year, the company could only sell 492 EVs in February.

Watch Video: Tata Motors’ Kaziranga Edition First Look

Recently, Tata Motors has also achieved the milestone of successfully manufacturing 3 lakh units of its best-selling product – Tata Nexon. To commemorate this achievement, the company has introduced a new Royal Blue paint scheme for the Nexon. Moreover, four new variants of the Nexon have joined the list. They come with added features such as ventilated front seats, air purifier, and electrochromic IRVM.

Alongside, the brand has released the teaser of the automatic variant of its yet another popular offering – Altroz. Currently, the Tata Altroz is on sale with three engine choices – 1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. All of these powertrain options come mated to a 5-speed MT only, as there isn’t an option of an automatic gearbox available currently. The introduction of the automatic transmission is also expected to bring along the new Royal Blue paint scheme that has been recently introduced for the Nexon.

