Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle honcho resigns in restructuring

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle vice-president for sales, marketing & service S N Barman has resigned from his position, while one top sales position has been scrapped as part of the restructuring exercise at the company, people aware of the development said.

This is the third high-profile exit at various manufacturers in the last fortnight. Last week, Tarun Garg, executive director for marketing, parts & logistics, Maruti Suzuki, had quit and joined Hyundai Motor India as director for sales & marketing. Hero MotoCorp’s head of sales & aftersales Sanjay Bhan had also resigned last month.

While Barman put in his papers, Tata Motors has scrapped the position of head of domestic sales, one of the persons said. Instead, the company has created two temporary position — head - sales north & east and head — sales south & west.

The north & east division will be held by Sheel Sagar while Amit kamat will take over the south & west regions.

Both will be reporting to Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business unit, who will also look after sales & marketing roles in the interim. When contacted, Tata Motors confirmed the developments without naming the executives who will take over the temporary positions.

“It is true that S N Barman has decided to pursue career opportunities outside Tata Motors, we wish him the best in his future endeavours. As an interim structure, it has been decided that a head sales for north & east and a head sales for south & west will be reporting to Mayank Pareek, President, PVBU (passenger vehicle business unit),” a company spokesperson said.

A Maruti Suzuki veteran, Barman, had joined Tata Motors in 2015 and was reporting to Pareek. He was associated with Maruti Suzuki for over 20 years in various roles.