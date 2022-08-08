Tata Motors offers heavy discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Harrier, Safari, Tiago, and Tigor in August, in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts for some of its models in August. These discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Models such as the Tata Harrier, Safari, Tiago, and Tigor fall under this category, however, Tata is not offering any discounts on its best-seller, Nexon, or any of its EV range.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets a total discount of Rs 45,000, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The offer is valid across all variants of the Tata Harrier, which is offered with a sole 2.0-litre 168 bhp diesel engine, mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari gets an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, while no corporate discounts are offered for the seven-seater SUV. The Tata Safari shares its underpinning with the Harrier, but gets an added row for seating, making it a seven-seater. The exchange bonus is applicable for all variants of the Tata Safari.

Tata Tigor

Depending on the variant, the Tata Tigor gets an overall discount of Rs 23,000. The Tata Tigor XE and XM variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, while the XZ variant gets an additional Rs 10,000 cash discount. Add that to Rs 3,000 in corporate discounts on all variants, the grand total gets you Rs 23,000 in discounts. This offer is not applicable to the CNG versions.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is Tata’s entry-level offering for the Indian market and similar to the Tigor, depending on the variant, one can get a discount of Rs 23,000. The XE, XM, and XT variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, while the XZ trim gets an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. Add another Rs 3,000 to that in the form of a corporate discount, the total stands at Rs 23,000.