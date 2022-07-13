Tata Motors car discount on Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, and Tigor for July 2022. Tata is offering exchange bonuses and corporate discounts that amount to Rs 60,000 on select models.

Tata Motors is offering several discounts and benefits on the Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon for July 2022. The discounts and benefits are in the form of exchange bonuses and corporate discounts that add up to Rs 60,000 on select models.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier gets benefits up to Rs 60,000 and corporate buyers can avail of an additional Rs 20,000 discount, valid for all variants of the Harrier. Being offered with a single diesel engine, the Harrier gets a 2.0-litre 167 bhp diesel motor paired to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari, similar to the Harrier, is offered with a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 167 bhp mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox in India. The Safari is seeing fresh competition in India with the newly-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N that gets a petrol and diesel engine, and to make the vehicle more appealing, Tata is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 but gets no corporate benefits like the Harrier.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the company’s best-selling vehicle, India’s best-selling SUV in June 2022, and the fourth best-selling passenger vehicle last month. To keep the momentum going, Tata is offering Rs 6,000 discount on the petrol variants and Rs 10,000 off on the diesel trims of the Nexon. The carmaker is not offering discounts on the EV versions, in fact, Tata has hiked prices for the EV variants. The waiting period for the Nexon remains high, as does the demand.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago sales continue to be steady for the carmaker despite competition from the Wagon R, i10 Grand, and the Celerio. However, to woo more customers, Tata is offering a discount of Rs 31,500 across all petrol variants of the Tiago hatchback. Tata Motors is not offering any discounts or benefits with the CNG versions of the Tiago.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor can be had with a petrol engine, CNG outfit, or as an EV. However, Tata is offering discounts only on the petrol versions. The Tata Tigor XE and XM variants get a discount of Rs 21,500 while the XZ and above variants get a discount of Rs 31,500. The Tigor competes with the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India, and manages to fend them off steadily.

Apart from the models mentioned above, Tata is not offering discounts on other models such as the Tata Altroz or the Punch, which have been among the top 5 selling vehicles for Tata Motors.