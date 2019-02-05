Tata cars available at discount benefits of more than Rs 1 lakh : Here is all you need to know!

If you are planning to buy a Tata car then this might be the right time for you as some of the Tata dealerships have current announced huge discount offers on 2018 car models. Tata National Exchange Campaign offer has commenced from this date onwards and same will be available till 11th of this month. The company says that it’s offering the highest ever exchange offers on all of its cars under this new campaign.

Some of its models like Hexa, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor are currently available at very attractive discounts and benefits. Starting from Tata Nexon, it currently retails at a price tag of Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at exchange offer of Rs 25,000, while maximum benefits can be availed up to Rs 79,000.

The Tata Tiago currently retails at Rs 4.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at an exchange offer of Rs 15,,000. Also you can available maximum benefits up to Rs 54,000 on the same car. The Tata Tigor currently retails at Rs 5.42 lakh and is available at an exchange offer of Rs 25,000. A maximum benefit of up to Rs 69,000 can be availed on this car under the current February offer.

Also read: India’s most expensive car number gets auctioned for Rs 31 lakh for a Porsche!

Last but not the least, Tata Hexa is currently priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available at Rs 30,000 exchange offer with maximum benefits up to Rs 114,000.

Please Note: All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. And discounts and final offer price may vary from dealership to dealership.

Stay tuned as we bring you more such latest discount updates.