The newly-launched Tiago EV, which happens to be the most affordable electric car in India, is expected to further the company’s sales when deliveries begin in January 2023.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading passenger vehicle makers, has released its sales figures for November 2022. The Mumbai-based carmaker sold 46,037 passenger vehicles in November, up 55 percent uptick as against the 29,778 units sold in the same month last year.

On the export front, the company exported 388 units compared to the 169 units sold in November 2021.

Further, the automobile major, which is also the segment leader in electric vehicle sales in India, clocked a total sales of 4,451 units (domestic + exports), compared to 1,811 units sold in the year-ago period.

At present, the company offers Nexon EV Max, Nexon EV Prime, and Tigor EV. The carmaker, in FY2022, sold 19,105 EVs and its first half volumes in the FY2023 had already seen a massive 81 percent growth.

The newly-launched Tiago EV, which happens to be the most affordable electric car in India, is expected to further the company’s sales when deliveries begin in January 2023. At present, Tata Motors commands 85 percent share in the electric vehicle segment as more rivals are joining in the race with new EV models.