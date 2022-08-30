The company registered a 12.14% market share in the last fiscal year which is the highest ever in the last 13 years.

Home-grown automobile manufacturer Tata Motors passenger vehicle business unit has been riding high on the back of the success of the recently launched of its micro-SUV Punch and compact SUV Nexon. The company has been able to grab and hold the crown of the third largest passenger vehicle in the country.

To further maintain the momentum and create excitement among the customers, the company has brought in jet editions of its SUV Nexon, Harrier and Safari. This is the third such edition of SUVs after the Dark and Kaziranga editions launched in the last two years.

Rajan Amba, VP-Sales, Marketing & Customer Service, Tata Motors in an exclusive interaction with FE digital said, the success of the company is largely on the popularity of Nexon which is now the highest-selling SUV and recently launched Punch which clocked fast one lakh sales in less than a year.

He further added that “I think one of the contributing factors to this has been our efforts throughout the last two years to at regular intervals to introduce very interesting stories and concepts to the customers whether be it dark edition, whether it was Kaziranga, whether it was the Gold in the Safari, NRGin Tiago or DCA in Altorz and Jet is yet another an arrow in the, in the arsenal in that sense, as part of our efforts to continue to evolve our product”

According to Amba, special editions and variants contribute over 15%-50% of the model sales respectively.

In the new Jet edition, Nexon, Harrier and Safari will be available in a unique exterior colour – Starlight – a dual-tone combination of a bronze body and a platinum silver roof. The SUVs also get black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear.

Inside, the Tata Jet Editions of the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon get dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black finish, while the instrument panel gets bronze accents, along with the doors and floor consoles. The vehicles also get a Jet logo on the front headrests, along with bronze stitches.