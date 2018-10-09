Tata Motors’ mega offer: Assured iPhone X and more with Tiago, Nexon!

Tata Motors has announced a special festive campaign for car buyers in India, better known as ‘Festival of Gifts’. As the name suggests, the brand is offering assured gifts like Tanishq Vouchers, iPhone X, Tablet, 32” LED TVs and more, worth up to INR 1 lakh on every purchase of a new Tata car. Moreover, you can also win a new Tata Tigor on the purchase of any passenger vehicle from the company. Tata Motors has announced that while winning the Tigor is valid on every purchase through a lucky draw every week, customers also have a chance to win an assured gift through a scratch coupon, which they will get on the delivery of their car. In order to take benefit of this scheme, the customers will need to download the ‘Festival of Gifts’ app from the Play Store or register on the website to avail this offer.

The company has also announced benefits on multiple car models and these have been listed below.

Model name Benefits upto Tata Tigor Rs 73,000 Tata Nexon Rs 57,000 Tata Storme Rs 87,000 Tata Hexa Rs 98,000 Tata Zest Rs 83,000 Tata Tiago Rs 40,000

Commenting on the offer rollout, S.N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said that with the onset of this auspicious festive season, it is an exciting time for the company to be a part of our customers’ celebrations by providing them with various offers. To provide Tata customers with the maximum benefit this year, the company has rolled out the ‘Festival of Gifts’ campaign. Through this campaign, Tata has tried to make an effort to bring a smile on every customers' face by providing each and every Tata car buyer with an assured gift on his/ her purchase till October 31st. Tata Motors firmly believe that this proposition will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with the brand. He also wished all Tata customers and partners greetings for the season.