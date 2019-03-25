Tata Motors’ major product offensive: 5 stunning cars/SUVs launches in 2019-20 from Altroz to Cassini

Tata Motors recently unveiled new vehicles at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. These will be making their entry into the Indian market in the coming months and some of these are indeed interesting. Last year at the Auto Expo 2018, the company showcased multiple concepts and Tata is working rigorously on bringing the production versions of the same to the dealerships. The good and interesting thing is that Tata Motors will be launching everything from premium hatchback to a seven-seater SUV and an all-electric sedan within the next two years. Here we have listed the top Tata cars that will be launched in India during 2019-20:

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz was first showcased in India in 45X concept form at the Auto Expo 2018. The upcoming Tata Altroz is the company's first vehicle to come based on the new Alfa arc platform and the second one to feature Tata's IMPACT design 2.0 language. The Tata Altroz will get power from three engine options. First, 1 2-litre petrol engine that will be offered in two states of tune. Apart from this, a 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be on offer. The upcoming Tata Altroz will primarily challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 in the segment.

Tata Altroz EV

Apart from the Tata Altroz, the company also showcased its all-electric version, the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The company is working on offering a generous range of close to 250 to 300 km with the Altroz EV. The vehicle will come with a fast charging facility, all thanks to which the EV can be charged up to 80 percent in just 60 minutes of charging. The upcoming Tata Altroz will most likely be priced in India north of the Rs 10 lakh mark. The Tata Altroz EV will come based on the Alfa modular platform that allows the battery to be placed on the floor of the vehicle.

Tata Cassini

The upcoming Tata Cassini is basically the seven-seater version of the recently launched Harrier SUV. The upcoming Cassini will be the second product in the company's portfolio to come based on the OMEGA platform that is a derivative of Land Rover Discovery Sport D8 platform. Powering the SUV will be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass. Transmission duties will be taken care of with the help of a six-speed manual unit and an AMT is also expected to be on offer. The Cassini will be called Buzzard in select European markets.

Tata H2X

One of the prime highlights at the Tata pavilion at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show was the H2X micro SUV concept. The production version of the Tata H2X will likely be displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 with an official launch expected in late 2020. The Tata H2X micro SUV comes based on the Alfa architecture and takes design and styling cues from the H5X concept. If some media reports are to be believed, the upcoming Tata H2X will be named as the Hornbill. The vehicle will primarily challenge the likes of the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Future S concept.

Tata E-Vision electric sedan

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata E-Vision electric sedan concept was the showstopper at the company's pavilion. Featuring the Impact 2.0 Design language, the electric sedan gets sleek LED headlamps up front along with slim LED tail lamps at the rear. The interiors of the E-Vision concept were equally interesting, to say the least. The cabin has a retractable central infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster along with an LCD screen that has been fitted into the dashboard. The new Tata E Vision is expected to be launched in its production avatar sometime next year.

