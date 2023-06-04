Tata Motors likely to pull the plugs on diesel Nexon, Altroz, CNG variants planned

Tata Motors might kill the 1.5-litre diesel engine that currently powers the Altroz and Nexon, and come up with more CNG options.

With emission norms becoming more stringent and the shift towards cleaner fuel, the automotive industry is looking at more CNG vehicles and fewer diesel vehicles. The shift to BS6 and BS6 Phase 2 put an end to most diesel vehicles apart from Mahindra and Tata.

Now, Tata has fallen victim as norms become more strict, the carmaker could kill the 1.5-litre diesel engine, which currently powers the Altroz and Nexon. The larger 2.0-litre motor that powers the Safari and the Harrier, however, will remain.

With the shift to BS6 Phase II, Tata Motors used the SCR (selective catalytic reduction) process to make the engine comply with standards but barely managed to pass the test. When norms get tighter, it will be impossible for Tata Motors to make the engine comply and be cost-efficient.

Instead, Tata Motors will look at alternate options such as electric vehicles and CNG vehicles. The CNG market has become popular with Maruti Suzuki offering nearly its entire product range in CNG versions, while Hyundai has just set foot and Tata joining the game too.

Tata currently offers the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz in CNG forms and plans to introduce CNG versions of the Tata Nexon and the Punch. The Tata Nexon is due an update and the facelift model has been spied already, borrowing design cues from the Curvv concept and getting a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

The Tata Punch will be next in line to get a CNG option, as Hyundai is launching the Exter, an entry-level SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform, which will have a CNG option. When launched, the Exter will compete directly with the Tata Punch, which is available with a petrol engine only.

Source