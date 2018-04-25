Tata Motors launches Ultra LCV at Rs 10 lakh: The difference a make-to-order truck can make

Tata Motors have launched their Ultra range of Light commercial vehicles today. What sets these vehicles apart is their inherent modularity meaning that one can tailor make a vehicle to suit their specific needs in what Tata Motors is calling the next generation of commercial vehicles. All the vehicle's in this next generation of light modular commercial trucks will bear Tata's new Ultra brand name.

Thanks to.their modularity Tata’s light commercial vehicle (ILCV) is likely to be priced between 10 & 25 lakh depending on your choice of trim, power and torque outputs and even on your wheelbase or payload requirements.



The new Ultra Range will be powered by indigenously-developed 3-litre and 5-litre turbotron series of engines. These engines will have peak power of 125-210 hp. As a direct result, There will be 14 Ultra broad models of the Ultra range depending on your requirements. At the launch Tata motors spoke about the fact that truck driving as a profession is the lifeblood of logistics. Meaning that the design of the Ultra’s cabin has sought to bring dignity back to the life of long distance truck drivers by building trucks with what they call SUV like interiors. Meaning that there is an element of convenience to the driver that was not previously considered. Even more so, Tata motors say that they have focused on driver comfort and cabin convenience without letting it affect the payload or deck length of a truck.

Speaking at the launch of Tata ULTRA range, Mr. Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The nation-wide launch of new generation ULTRA range of trucks is an important milestone in our journey for the ILCV segment in India. With the evolution of hub and spoke model, boom in e-commerce business and restrictions on over-loading, the ILCV segment continues to grow. The comprehensive ULTRA range showcased today is a result of an extensive feedback received from our fleet owners, end consumers and drivers leading to a unique design language, based on comfort, convenience and superior performance. The range provides competitive cost of operations, highest reliability of timely delivery, superior safety features and best-in-class driving comfort. With an increase of 2.7 % market share in this segment in FY18, we are confident that our ULTRA range will set new benchmarks, further strengthening our leadership position.”





The Tata Ultra will ultimately be used as a Cement, Tipper, Water Tanker, Poultry, Compactor depending on what trim you buy and that's what will help Tata Motors achieve the continued momentum as the leader of the commercial vehicle segment.