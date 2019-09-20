Tata Motors launches Pro Editions across its range: Harrier, Nexon, Tiago gets added features!

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors has introduced Pro Editions across its passenger car range. The Pro Editions have been introduced as accessory packages for the Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. These special editions, at an additional cost, which varies from model to model, offers extra features over the standard trims. For instance, the Pro Edition of the Tata Harrier comes with an automatic sunroof, front parking sensors, wireless mobile holder, an app-based Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ambient mood lighting, bonnet mascot, Humanity line chrome along with exhaust chrome. Harrier Pro Edition is available at a price of Rs 1,09,999. Similarly, the Pro Editions for the Hexa, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor have been launched at a price of Rs 99,999, Rs 37,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

The announcement for the launch of Pro Edition comes within days of the homegrown automaker revealing its all-new electric powertrain by the name of Ziptron. Tata Motors will be utilizing this platform for it's future all-electric offerings. A senior Tata Motors official recently confirmed that the company is going to introduce four new all-electric cars in India which includes an extended range version of the currently present Tigor EV. The list also includes the all-electric version of the Nexon which is going to make its debut during the month of January next year. The same will be followed by the Altroz EV along with one more electric model from Tata Motors soon.

Commenting on the announcement of the accessory package launch, Mr. S.N Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To add more cheer to this year’s festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars.”