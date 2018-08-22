Tata Motors launches Nexon SUV in Sri Lanka: Big boost to exports

India's Tata Motors has launched its Nexon SUV in the Sri Lankan market and the SUV is first of company's latest launches including the likes of Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor and Tata Hexa to debut in India's southern neighbouring country. Tata Motors' distribution network in Sri Lanka is managed by Diesel & Motors Engineering PLC (DIMO) and the company already sells the Tata Nano, Tata Zest and Tata Bolt cars in the country.

Tata Motors has already rolled out over 50,000 units of its Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon plant and after tasting decent success in the Indian market, the company is now expanding its reach to other countries. In Sri Lanka, Tata Nexon is being offered in all six variants right from Nexon XE, XM, XT, XZ, XZ+ and the recently launched Nexon with HyprDrive, Self-Shift Gears (AMT gearbox) in the top-end XZA+ variant. Tata Nexon is available in six colour options. Tata Nexon is priced at Rs 1.99 million for petrol variants and Rs 4.6 million for diesel-powered SUV (Permit Holder Prices).

Tata Nexon has scored 4-star ratings in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP and the structure of the SUV has been rated very stable. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors says that with the introduction of Nexon in Sri Lanka, Tata Motors aim to tap a larger market and increase its market share in both compact SUV and AMT segments respectively.

Tata Nexon is offered with two new engines developed in-house by the company, the 1.2L turbocharged Petrol engine and the 1.5L diesel engine from the company's Revotorq family. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and in the AMT variants, it features multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) for better efficiency. Tata Motors is also offering a standard warranty of 100,000km / 3 Years, whichever is earlier in both Indian and export markets.

Earlier this year, Tata Nexon was launched in Nepal, now in Sri Lanka and the company will soon also be launching this SUV in Bangladesh. With the new products, the company is also bullish on its exports which will be profitable with the rupee breaching Rs 70 against the dollar.