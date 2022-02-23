Tata Motors launches Kaziranga Edition of its SUV portfolio

Tata Motors has finally launched the Kaziranga Edition of its SUV range, which comprises of the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The limited edition will be exclusive to the top-end variants of respective products.

Tata Motors, the Indian SUV giant has today taken the wraps off the Kaziranga Editions of its SUVs. The limited-edition will be exclusive to the company’s SUV portfolio. This one-of-a-kind special edition of Tata SUVs will be available on 4 vehicles, namely Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Bookings for the Kaziranga Edition of Tata SUVs open today onwards, and this limited edition will be available in the top-spec trims only. Also, the homegrown brand will auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to an IPL fan, and the auction proceeds will be donated for efforts made to conserve the wildlife in Kaziranga National Park.

Models Ex-showroom Starting Price Tata Punch Rs. 8.59 lakh Tata Nexon Rs. 11.79 lakh Tata Harrier Rs. 20.41 lakh Tata Safari Rs. 21.00 lakh

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

The Tata Punch gets a host of changes with the new edition. It now features an interesting Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery. On the outside, changes include Granite Black roof rails, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and piano-black finish for the front grille. The Punch Kaziranga Edition will be available in the top-spec Creative trim only.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition

In the new incarnation, changes exclusive to the Tata Nexon are the ventilated front-row seats, air purifier, and electro-chromatic IRVM. Other styling changes like the black-painted alloy wheels, Granite Black roof rail & body cladding, Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, Tropical Wood dashboard finish and piano-black grille follow the suite as other models. The Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition will exclusively retail in the top-spec XZ+ variant.

Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition

The company’s mid-size SUV – Harrier, will also be available in the new Kaziranga Edition in the XZ+ and XZA+ grades. It also gets a slew of changes in the new avatar – ventilated front seats, iRA connected car technology, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, air purifier and more. Cosmetic distinctions include new Earthy Beige upholstery, Tropical Wood finish for the dashboard, Black-painted alloy wheels, and Granite Black finish for body cladding and front grill.

Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition

The flagship SUV of the indigenous carmaker – Tata Safari, will be sold in the Kaziranga Edition in XZ+ and XZA+ variants in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. In terms of, it continues to get the existing ones. However, it also gets some superficial updates. Changes include the addition of dual-tone Earthy Beige upholstery, Tropical Wood dashboard finish, and 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. It further features Granite Black roof rails, front grille and body cladding.