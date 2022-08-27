Tata Motors launches Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon

Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon Jet Editions launched in India ahead of the festive season. The Jet Editions of the Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon get new colour schemes and added features.

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors has launched the Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon in India, priced at Rs 12.13 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Tata Safari, Harrier, and Nexon Jet Edition get exclusive exterior and interior colour themes and will be available across all Tata dealerships in India.

Models Price Safari XZ+ (Diesel 6 seater) Rs 21.45 lakh Safari XZA+ (Diesel 6 seater) Rs 22.75 lakh Safari XZ+ (Diesel 7 seater) Rs 21.35 lakh Safari XZA+ (Diesel 7 seater) Rs 22.65 lakh Harrier XZ+ (Diesel) Rs 20.90 lakh Harrier XZA+ (Diesel) Rs 22.20 lakh Nexon XZ+ (P) (Diesel) Rs 13.43 lakh Nexon XZA+ (P) (Diesel) Rs 14.08 lakh Nexon XZ+ (P) (Petrol) Rs 12.13 lakh Nexon XZA+ (P) (Petrol) Rs 12.78 lakh

The new Jet Editions will be available in a unique exterior colour – Starlight – a dual-tone combination of a bronze body and a platinum silver roof. They also get black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear.

Inside, the Tata Jet Editions of the Safari, Harrier, and Nexon get dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black finish, while the instrument panel gets bronze accents, along with the doors and floor consoles. The vehicles also get a Jet logo on the front headrests, along with bronze stitches.

Other features in the Safari and the Harrier include advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, and After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing 14 safety functions. They also get a type-C charger in all rows for both cars, winged comfort head restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (Safari), and disc brakes on all four corners.

The Tata Safari and Harrier Jet Editions will also get wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, an air purifier, and a wireless charging facility.

The Tata Nexon Jet Edition gets ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, an air purifier with AQi display, and a wireless phone charging facility.