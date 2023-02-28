Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, this Tata facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per year.

Tata Motors has launched its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect, inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. According to the company, this state-of-the-art facility claims a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows world-class, eco-friendly processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles.

Re.Wi.Re. facility claims to be designed to dismantle end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and ensures de-polluting. It is fully digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. The vehicles go through a stringent documentation and dismantling process, curated individually for passenger and commercial vehicle requirements.

Nitin Gadkari said, “The national vehicle scrappage policy was introduced with the aim to promote a circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”

It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.