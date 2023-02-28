scorecardresearch

Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility

Inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, this Tata facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per year.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Updated:
Tata Motors launches its first vehicle scrapping facility

Tata Motors has launched its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect, inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. According to the company, this state-of-the-art facility claims a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows world-class, eco-friendly processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. 

Re.Wi.Re. facility claims to be designed to dismantle end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and ensures de-polluting. It is fully digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. The vehicles go through a stringent documentation and dismantling process, curated individually for passenger and commercial vehicle requirements.

Nitin Gadkari said, “The national vehicle scrappage policy was introduced with the aim to promote a circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”

Also Read

It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 15:28 IST