Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it’s clearly not the Sierra!

Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors during which the top honcho shed some light on the company's upcoming models, the impact of Covid-19 on the business and a lot more.

By:November 18, 2020 4:13 PM
Tata Sierra concept at 2020 Auto Expo

 

Tata Motors had showcased two concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo out of which one was the Gravitas concept – the second model under the Omega architecture and the other one was a micro SUV named the HBX concept. Both of them seemed quite promising and will be launched in India in the coming months in their respective final production forms. In order to know some more and understand how the fiscal and the ongoing Covid-19 situation turned out for the company, Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors. During the interaction, Srivatsa stated that both the aforementioned SUVs are promised for launch soon and further confirmed that the Gravitas will see the light of the day first followed by the HBX. He said that one of the two will be launched in this financial year.

Tata Sierra was another exciting concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Upon asking about the development around the same, Srivatsa said that the Sierra concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 was an all-electric concept and it was a concept to celebrate the icons that the brand had in its range. So on the basis of customer response and multiple studies, Tata Motors will come up with it and hence, for now, the Sierra was just a pure concept showcased at the biennial event.

Talking about the overall sales numbers for Tata Motors this fiscal and how Covid-19 impacted the business, Srivatsa says that despite Covid-19, the brand has been growing this year compared to last year, which is all thanks to Tata Motors’ new Forever range of vehicles. He adds that in the month of January 2020, the company was among one of the first manufacturers in the world to refresh the entire product portfolio in one shot. So all Tata vehicles underwent BS6 transformation with a significant upgrade in design, style and performance abilities.

Srivatsa says that while the market is struggling to come up to the numbers of the last year, Tata Motors is already delivering growth and he expects the brand’s growth trajectory to continue till the end of this financial year. Stay tuned for more such updates!

Latest Auto News

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Simple Energy electric scooter prototype ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Random Covid-19 tests for Delhi-Noida commuters now: All you need to know

Hyundai faces class-action lawsuit over Kona EV battery fires

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled: BMW F 750 GS rivalling tourer's India launch next year

Buy a Mahindra Marazzo this November and get up to Rs 41,000 off: Here's how!

Evoke all-electric motorcycle spotted in India: 130 kmph top speed, 200 km range & more!

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh sales in two years: Here's why this MPV is so successful

Exclusive: Odysse Evoqis electric sportsbike specs, range, on-road price revealed

Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

Car buyers opting for more Tata petrol cars than diesel: Here's why!

MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition unveiled: All 75 units sold out in just 75 hours!

Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied: India launch likely for this Maruti Suzuki Ignis rival

2020 MotoGP: Joan Mir sixth rider to win premier class for Suzuki since Barry Sheene in 1976

BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

