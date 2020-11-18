Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it’s clearly not the Sierra!

Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors during which the top honcho shed some light on the company's upcoming models, the impact of Covid-19 on the business and a lot more.

Tata Sierra concept at 2020 Auto Expo

Tata Motors had showcased two concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo out of which one was the Gravitas concept – the second model under the Omega architecture and the other one was a micro SUV named the HBX concept. Both of them seemed quite promising and will be launched in India in the coming months in their respective final production forms. In order to know some more and understand how the fiscal and the ongoing Covid-19 situation turned out for the company, Express Drives recently had an insightful conversation with Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Cars, Tata Motors. During the interaction, Srivatsa stated that both the aforementioned SUVs are promised for launch soon and further confirmed that the Gravitas will see the light of the day first followed by the HBX. He said that one of the two will be launched in this financial year.

Tata Sierra was another exciting concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Upon asking about the development around the same, Srivatsa said that the Sierra concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 was an all-electric concept and it was a concept to celebrate the icons that the brand had in its range. So on the basis of customer response and multiple studies, Tata Motors will come up with it and hence, for now, the Sierra was just a pure concept showcased at the biennial event.

Talking about the overall sales numbers for Tata Motors this fiscal and how Covid-19 impacted the business, Srivatsa says that despite Covid-19, the brand has been growing this year compared to last year, which is all thanks to Tata Motors’ new Forever range of vehicles. He adds that in the month of January 2020, the company was among one of the first manufacturers in the world to refresh the entire product portfolio in one shot. So all Tata vehicles underwent BS6 transformation with a significant upgrade in design, style and performance abilities.

Srivatsa says that while the market is struggling to come up to the numbers of the last year, Tata Motors is already delivering growth and he expects the brand’s growth trajectory to continue till the end of this financial year. Stay tuned for more such updates!

