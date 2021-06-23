Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra tie up for car finance solutions: 90% on-road price funding & more

Tata Motors also recently announced that it has put in place a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers

June 23, 2021 6:15 PM
Tata Motors in association with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd has announced three new financing solutions: the Red Carpet, the Prime Vishwas and the Low EMI schemes for various customer groups (salaried, self-employed, no-income proof), with optional tenor periods, depending on the model. The schemes include up to 90 percent funding for on-road price of the car, lower EMI, loan tenure of up to seven years and more of such provisions.

“With such initiatives we want to make safe personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible to customers and ensure they have a hassle-free ownership experience,” Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, people are increasingly opting for the safety of a car as a means of personal mobility, Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, said.

Furthermore, Tata Motors recently announced that it has put in place a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers, and suppliers.

To avail the various finance schemes, customers can reach out to their nearest Tata Motors dealer or through a Kotak Mahindra Prime branch or visit their website primeloans.kotak.com/ to register their interest in buying a Tata car.

To know more, customers can visit cars.tatamotors.com/. Customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings, and select their preferred financing option via ‘Click to Drive’, Tata Motors’ end-to-end online platform, from the comfort and safety of their homes.

