Tata Motors introduces ‘Founders Edition’ for all models with J.R.D Tata’s signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Tata Motors Founders Edition | Tata Group employees who purchase these cars will also get a postcard from Tata Motors' Iconic Series with the brand's history in a photo frame.

By:February 4, 2021 2:54 PM

Tata Motors has introduced a new exclusive ‘Founders Edition’ for all of its cars in the lineup, marking its 75th anniversary. The special edition cars, however, will only be available to Tata Group employees. The Founders Edition will be available for the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier. In addition to some minor distinguishing tweaks, the Founder Edition cars will come bearing a badge with J.R.D Tata’s signature on it.

All five special edition Tata cars will get a new Tata Motors logo with a blue background which is the brand’s signature colour. As for the badge with the signature, the five cars will get four insignias each – one on the front fender, one on the C-pillar, one on the tailgate, and one on the dashboard.

Tata Group employees who purchase these cars will also get a postcard from Tata Motors’ Iconic Series with the brand’s history in a photo frame. Tata Motors has not revealed if the edition will be available in all variants of the five models.

In terms of powertrain and mechanicals, the cars will remain unchanged. The Tiago and Tigor get a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and or an AMT unit. The Altroz gets teh option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit, along with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All three are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with a 6-speed manual or an AMT unit. The Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

