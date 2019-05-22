Tata Motors Intra compact truck launched: comes with child support and health insurance

India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has launched the tat Intra. The Tata Intra is a small compact commercial vehicle that is based on a new modular platform with a hydroformed frame and features Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle’s ‘Premium Touch’ design philosophy. Tata will be offering the small truck in two variants – INTRA V10 & INTRA V20. Both variants will be offered in two trim levels with the higher spec being equipped with air conditioning HVAC system, music system and LED tail lamps. The Tata Intra range starts from Rs 5.35 lakh.

The Tata Intra is powered by engines which can be upgraded to comply with BS-6 regulations, which will be introduced prior to the mandated deadline. The Intra V20 comes with 1,400cc, direct injection engine with 70hp. The lower spec Intra V10 is powered by an 800cc direct injection engine delivering 40hp. The Tata Intra also comes equipped with a switchable Gear Shift Advisor or Economy modes to help enhance fuel efficiency depending on the required duty. The Intra features a 2512mm x 1602mm load body length. The turning radius for the Tata Intra is claimed to be measured at 4.75m and it sits of front and rear rigid axles and leaf springs for improved load carrying capability and low cost of maintenance.

The cabin is also been designed to be more car-like and offer a comfortable less fatiguing environment with low cabin noise and comfortable seats. Other features like mobile charging point, electronic instrument cluster, big headlamps, lockable glove box, storage on dashboard & door trims.

Additionally, Tata Motors will take care of its customers of the Intra with other benefits in addition to just providing them with a vehicle. Customers get benefits under the Sampoorna Seva scheme which includes 24x7 workshop, road-side or break down assistance in addition to accidental insurance for drivers. Along with that, Customer will also get benefits like health insurance, hospitalisation cover and financial counselling and educational assistance packages for their children under the Tata Samarth programme.