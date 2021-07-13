Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank announce tie-up for car finance: Low EMI, flex term & more

Tata Motors clarifies that as per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer.

By:July 13, 2021 11:08 AM

Tata Motors, in collaboration with IndusInd Bank, has rolled out new finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers. The company has been partnering with banks to provide lucrative offers for its customers. As part of this partnership with IndusInd Bank, the company will provide the ‘Step Up’ scheme under which customers can choose and buy from Tata Motors’ range of passenger cars, with a low EMI options scheme for the first 3-6 months.

The manufacturer clarifies that under its Step Up scheme, customers can avail of EMI options lowered by 60% starting from Rs 834 per lakh per month, depending on the scheme and the products.

Also read: Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

As per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer. This will be provided with non-income proof funding and flexible tenor options ranging from 1 to 7 years depending on the product and variant.

Furthermore, while the purchase of the Harrier, Safari or Tigor gets a loan to value (LTV) of up to 85% on the ex-showroom price, purchase of Tiago, Nexon or Altroz will make the customers eligible to get an LTV of 90%.

This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast-track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket-friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient, Ramesh Dorairajan, Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said.

These innovative financial schemes aim at not only reducing the burden on the customer’s wallet during these tough times but also allow them to prioritize commute in a hygienic, safe and comfortable environment, T.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Vehicles, IndusInd Bank, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe breaks cover: 2-Row SUV goes plug-in hybrid

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Yamaha offers Rs 5,000 cashback on its scooters for COVID frontline workers

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mercedes-Benz India’s sales go up by 65% in H1 2021: E-Class LWB and GLE lead the pack 

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo India launch on 15th July: What to expect from TUV300 replacement

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon