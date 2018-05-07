Tata Motors’ Indian Army Safari soft-top can seat 5 and broadcast mobile networks on the move!

Tata Motors’ Olive Green Safari Storme manufactured for the Indian army has been the talk of the town, and in many ways, it is like the Safari has finally found a great fit with the Indian army. The most recent iteration of the Safari soft-top in techni-camo wrap blew away the crowds at the 2018 Defence Expo in Chennai. This is just one of the many purposes that Tata’s Safari will serve in its time serving the Indian military an is based on the Army-spec Safari Storme GS800 which has a standard five-door, hardtop body style.

The Safari which has been labelled the GS800 (General Service 800) follows the basic criteria for an Army vehicle with a hard-top, air conditioning and a minimum payload of 800kg. This three-door soft top Safari Storme has a slightly improved payload capability at 825 kg with seating for up to five troops, in a 2+3 configuration, leaving the back row of seats for the purpose-built equipment that this particular Safari Storme will serve. This Safari Storme GS800 is equipped with a Mobile Emergency Communication system or MECS. The emergency communication system includes an antenna and a mast that supports one- and two-way communication of emergency messages in case of a general transmission blackout. It can also be converted into an LTE based mobile network station by plugging in a NIB (Network in a Box), which Tata claim can be made operational in less than 5 minutes.

Aside from its technical prowess, the Safari GS800 is prepared for adversity as well, with specially built recovery hooks, a jerry can for fuel, air conditioning and mobile charging points for occupants. Under the hood, the soft-top Safari Storme GS800 is powered by a 140hp, 2.2-litre diesel mated to a five-speed gearbox. 4WD is standard. A total of 3,192 Safaris will be supplied to the Indian Army by Tata Motors, of which this will be one of the iterations aside from the standard 5-door.

