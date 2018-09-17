Tata Motors inches closer to Mahindra for third spot: Tata Harrier, Mahindra Marazzo to be game changers

The battle between the two Indian automakers, Mahindra and Tata Motors has just got intense as Tata Motors has narrowed down the sales gap between the two to just 1,313 units in this ongoing financial year. In the period April-August 2018, Mahindra sold a total of 1,00,015 units and Tata Motors riding high on the success of its Nexon SUV sold 98,702 units to take the second and third place in the passenger vehicle segment respectively as per data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian car market followed by Hyundai Motor India. Mahindra and Tata Motors are also leaders in the electric car market.

In the same period last year, Mahindra had sold 90,614 units and had a lead of over 26,000 units, Tata Motors had just sold 64,131 units and was at the fifth sport behind Honda Cars India. Maruti Suzuki has already sold over 7.57 lakh cars in India this year and Hyundai the second best is running full capacity at its Chennai Plant and selling over 2.26 lakh units.

The launch of new Honda Amaze has kept Honda Cars India afloat with a sales of 79,599 units at fifth place. With the launch of Toyota Yaris and the constant demand for Innova Crysta and Etios sedan has helped Toyota to close in on the gap with Honda Cars. Toyota's sales in India stood at 67,051 units as against 55,626 units sold in the same period in 2017.

Mahindra Marazzo has been rather priced aggressively and will help Mahindra do further increase its sales. Going forward the company will also launch the Mahindra Y400 codenamed (Mahindra XUV700) SUV based on the G4 Rexton platform that will rival the likes of Honda CR-V and Toyota Fortuner. Mahindra will also launch the SsangYong Tivoli based sub-compact SUV in February 2019 which will be another mass selling vehicle from Mahindra stable.

Tata Motors is not going to be silent about the new launches. The company has already the new version of Tata Tiago with the launch of NRG edition. Early 2018 the company will launch the much-awaited Tata Harrier SUV that underpins a Land Rover platform.