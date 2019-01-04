Tata Motors Hornbill Concept to debut in March 2019: Everything you need to know about Tata’s KUV100 rival!

Tata Motors is on a hot streak, and looking forward we don’t see any plans of them slowing down. After launching the much awaited Tata Harrier on January 23rd 2019, the company will set its sights on Geneva 2019, where they are expected to make a massive splash according to sources in the company. Like last year, Tata Motors will be showcasing a feature list of groundbreaking concepts, a practice that has become routine for the company since they launched the Indica at the Swiss Motorshow in 1999. Among the list, the one we think that will truly grab most of the attention will be the concept version of their new micro-SUV that has until now been dubbed under its codename, Hornbill.

So what is a micro-SUV? where does it figure in the current set of vehicles on sale in India? For starters, a micro-SUV is an SUVish vehicle that slots under the sub-4 metre sub-compact SUV segment like the KUV100 and the likely to launch SUV from Maruti that was showcased as the Future S Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. The segment is still very nascent with only one vehicle currently on sale but we foresee more contenders entering the fray in the years to come.

The Hornbill is based on Tata’s Alfa Modular Platform that it will share with the 45X hatchback, although we expect that it might be slightly smaller in terms of dimensions. Tata Motors originally teased the SUV ahead of the 2018 Auto Expo that showcased their two new upcoming platforms, the Omega and Alfarc. Its safe to say that the Hornbill will also debut with Tata Motors’ new Impact Desing 2.0 design. Based on the silhouette that Tata Motors teased in the video, it seems that the Hornbill will have a more upright profile than the Nexon, although it still likely to get wheels a size bigger than the segment average and flared wheelarch, something that has become norm in the Tata Motors fraternity. Immediately expect the Hornbill to be matched with the 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol sans the turbocharger. The Final production ready is expected to make a debut at the 2020 AutoExpo although we expect to catch quite a few test mules leading up to the launch.