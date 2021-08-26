Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Athlete who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and just missed out on the opportunity to win a medal will be give an Altroz each by Tata Motors.

Indian athletes displayed a commendable performance at the Tokyo Olympics and brought home a total of 7 medals. However, there were many athletes, who despite trying their best, narrowly missed the opportunity to secure a medal. Tata Motors is recognising 24 such Olympians and honouring them with a Tata Altroz hatchback. These are athletes that narrowly missed out on the opportunity to win a medal and have been chosen from various categories including Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing and Discuss throw.

Names of 24 Olympians that will be gifted a Tata Altroz

While the Altroz is offered in five different colour options, each of the chosen athletes will be gifted the High Street Gold colour of the car.

According to Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, “We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz, the gold standard in premium hatchbacks. As they continue to inspire each one of us, we wish them all the very best for their future and are confident that in years to come, they will bring to our country success galore.

Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback that sports bold and stylish looks and sells at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-shworoom). It gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It comes with features such as a 7.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit, support for voice commands, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster and cruise control. The vehicle has scored 5-stars in Global NCAP testing and comes with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera and ISOFIX mounts. Tata is currently offering the Altroz with a choice of three engine options – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. All of these engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

