Tata Motors hikes prices of its passenger vehicles from today

Tata Motors has announced a price hike of 0.55%, which will come into effect starting today.

Home grown automobile manufacturer, Tata Motors on Saturday announced a price hike of its passenger vehicles.

A weighted average increase in price of 0.55% will come into effect starting today, across the range, depending upon the variant and model, the company said in a press release.

The company has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimized price hike.