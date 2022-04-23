Tata Motors hikes prices of its cars: Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz & more get expensive by 1.1 per cent

Tata cars get dearer by almost 1.1 per cent on an average. The hikes comes into effect from today onwards on the company’s Indian models line-up.

Tata Motors’ line-up gets dearer by 1.1 per cent on average from today onwards. The company has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles to partially offset the increase in input costs. The hike of 1.1 per cent will be applicable on all models, namely Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV, and Tigor EV.

The company also hiked the prices of its Indian model line-up earlier this year in March. A hike of up to 2-2.5 per cent was implemented on the line-up. However, it was introduced only on select models. In fact, the company raised the prices at the very beginning of this year. In January as well, prices of Tata Motors’ line-up recorced a marginal hike.

Apart from Tata Motors, other OEMs have also increased the prices of their offerings recently. Earlier this month, Mahindra hiked the prices of its products by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 63,000. The increasing cost of raw materials and other input costs are the driving forces behind these hikes.

Also, Tata Motors is preparing to unveil a new electric vehicle by the end of this month. It is anticipated to be the long-range version of the Nexon, which is expected to deliver a real-time range of around 400 km. The electric SUV will come with a larger 40 kWh battery pack.

Watch Video – Tata Curvv Walkaround: Bowled Over By Coupe SUV Curveball

The homegrown carmaker has also unveiled the new Curvv concept. It dons an athletic silhouette with a coupe-like roofline. The company is claiming that it will first go on sale as an electric vehicle, then followed by its launch with IC engines. As of now, the brand is not planning to introduce a strong hybrid iteration of any of its models. The Curvv concept also debuts the company’s new Generation-2 architecture.

