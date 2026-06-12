Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices by up to 1.5%

Move follows similar action by Maruti Suzuki as automakers grapple with higher commodity and supplier costs

Tata Motors will raise prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1. The increase will apply across the company’s entire line-up, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), with the extent of the hike varying by model and variant.

The decision comes at a time when Tata Motors is in the midst of one of its most aggressive product offensives in recent years. Since late 2025, the company has refreshed or launched a host of models, including the Sierra ICE, Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol, Punch facelift, Punch EV facelift, Tiago facelift and Tiago EV facelift.

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Input Costs

In a statement on Friday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) said it had absorbed a substantial portion of the increase in input costs over the past few months but now needed to pass on part of the burden to customers. The revision will cover the company’s entire portfolio, including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and Sierra, as well as electric models such as the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Industry Trends

The move follows a similar pricing action by market leader Maruti Suzuki India. In May, the company announced a price increase of up to Rs 30,000 across its range from June, citing higher input costs driven by inflationary pressures and rising commodity prices. Automakers have pointed to increasing costs of key raw materials such as steel, aluminium and platinum-group metals, which have put pressure on margins.

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However, unlike Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki subsequently introduced a temporary price protection scheme for buyers of its entry-level models like the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR. Customers who booked these vehicles until June 14 were shielded from the June 1 price increase, a move aimed at supporting demand in the recovering small-car segment.

Customers planning to purchase a Tata vehicle have until June 30 to avail of existing prices before the revised rates come into effect.