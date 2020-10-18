Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

These will be available till November end and the said offers can be redeemed on the entire New Forever BS6 range of Tata cars and SUVs along with the brand's electric vehicle range.

Tata Motors and HDFC Bank have teamed up to announce some interesting finance offers for Tata’s passenger vehicle customers. The duo has launched two new schemes and these have been named ‘Gradual Step Up Scheme’ and ‘TML Flexi Drive’ scheme. These will be available till the end of November 2020 and the said offers can be redeemed on the entire new Forever BS6 Tata cars and SUVs and also the brand’s electric vehicle range. Now, digging into the details, under the Gradual Step Up Scheme, the customers can now avail the EMI options of as low as Rs 799 per lakh per month, depending on the product and variant that too at a low-interest rate. Moreover, as per this scheme, the EMI payments gradually increase over a period of two years depending on the payment convenience of the customer.

That said, this scheme will help customers fast track their buying process and at the same time, making personal mobility available to all at pocket-friendly rates. On the other hand, under the company’s TML Flexi Drive, the consumer can choose any two months every year. During those two months, he or she can pay a minimum EMI of just Rs 789 per lakh per month, depending on the Tata product and variant. The TML Flexi Drive scheme promises the customer in mapping their EMI payment properly so that they can tide over the high outflow months easily and hence, the customer gets the flexibility and power to choose.

In addition to the aforementioned schemes, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank are also providing up to 100% ex-showroom financing on the entire Tata passenger vehicle range under both the schemes. In order to avail the said offers and benefits, interested buyers can reach out to their nearest Tata Motors dealer or an HDFC Bank branch and register their interest in purchasing a Tata car. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

