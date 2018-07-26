Tata Motors Harrier/H5X, 45X’s Impact design: Can this new design language help Tata Motors conquer the world?



Tata Motors recently announced their new SUV, the Tata H5X, would be called the Harrier. The SUV shot into the spotlight for being built around a repurposed Land Rover platform that Tata now calls the Omega architecture. The Harrier’s British heritage quickly took the backseat when the H5X Concept was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, owing to its stunning design. The Harrier/H5X and the newly launched 45X SUV both made waves based on their unique designs that seemed to ring in a new generation of Tata vehicles inspired by a new and improved Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy.

The new design language is an evolved form of Tata’s Impact Design philosophy that gave us cars like the Tata Nexon, the Tiago and the Tigor Notchback and even the Hexa SUV. According to Tata Motors, the new design language will have a few tell-tale attributes that will make the vehicles more appealing to buyers. For one, Tata Motors has said that these new cars will get ‘segment-leading wheel sizes’ although maybe not as radical as the H5X Concept’s 22 inch rims. The 2018 Harrier test mule was spotted with more practical 18-inch wheels, although this still is one of the larger sized wheels in the segment.

In addition, Impact design 2.0 will bring more prominent fenders to Tata cars to enhance their road presence. The signature Humanity line that has been a prominent design entity on modern Tata cars will not be left behind, although it will return in new three-dimensional avatar like on the Tata Harrier. Otherwise, Impact Design will be defined by smooth uncluttered design cues matched with colours that will bring out the best parts of the design. The overall design approach will be ‘easy on the eyes and not loud or in the face’ as Pratap Bose, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors, commonly puts it across.

There is also word that suggests that new Tata models will make use of higher-quality materials and will see them getting smart with colour palettes to enhance the cabin space and to make them feel more spacious and aesthetically pleasing. The new generations of Tata vehicles will also focus on customisations allowing users to build their own cars upto spec. Overall, the approach from Tata Motors with the Impact Design 2.0 seems to be heading in the right direction. Global giants such as Volkswagen and Hyundai are well-known for their design languages and it’s good to see Tata Motors having picked a clear path, which will help it create a unique global design identity for itself.