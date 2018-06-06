Tata Motors hands over Tigor Electric cars to MP government for passenger and commercial sector

Tata Motors Limited, with EESL, has handed over two Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to the Madhya Pradesh Government in the presence of MP Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This development comes to light closely after Tata Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government of Maharashtra for deployment of 1000 Electric Vehicles (EV) across its range of passenger and commercial vehicles in the state.

With Tata Tigor EV, Tata Motors hopes to boost e-mobility and offer a full range of electric vehicles to Indian customers soon. The company’s collaborative working operations are dedicated to boosting the adoption of EVs.

Tata Motors is committed to the government’s vision for electric vehicles by 2030 and will work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors deployed 1000 electric vehicles in the state of Maharashtra in the passenger and commercial sector and also promised to facilitate setting up of EV charging stations in the state. Tata Motors will develop charging infrastructure in Mumbai in partnership with Tata Power.

This new partnership gives a huge boost to Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2018 and is a big step towards adopting e-mobility. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis along with Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors also flagged off 5 Tata Tigor electric cars at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. These vehicles were provided by Tata Motors to EESL as part of its tender.

Tata Motors further confirmed that the company has completed the production of 250 Tigor electric cars as a part of the tenter it was rewarded by EESL. The company has initiated the execution of phase 2 orders.