Tata Motors H5X SUV official name to be announced later today!

Tata Motors is scheduled to unveil the name of their upcoming SUV today, that up until now we have known as the H5X. The information came out through social media where Tata Motors has teased what appears to be the front section of the Tata H5X SUV along with the message: “India’s most awaited SUV concept H5X, will soon get a name….Stay tuned for the big reveal on 11th July 2018.” The H5X Concept made its first public debut at the 2018 Auto Expo and has been one of the most anticipated products from Tata Motors in recent times. It’s Land Rover derived heritage and progressive, eye-catching Impact 2.0 design language have brought it in the centre stage of the public eye. As a result, it has been caught consistently throughout its testing cycle. The most recent spotting was of an almost production ready H5X in the Himalayas, in its final phase of pre-production testing.

Tata H5X undergoing high altitude testing

As the 2019 launch date inches closer, it makes sense for Tata Motors to keep the interest going in their upcoming SUV and this social media teaser should do exactly that. While theories have been made around what the H5X is likely to be called, we will have to wait till the official announcement to be made before we are sure. Stay tuned to Express Drives for the final announcement later in the day. It is, however, the H5X concept’s eye-catching design that we are keen to see in production garb.

When the H5X was revealed in concept at the Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors had said that the final production variant will share 80% of its design with the concept, which means that the production-spec car is likely to retain the high set LED headlamps and grille and most of the Impact Design 2.0 design cues. However, it is likely that the production-spec variant will not share the concepts massive 22’ section tyres but is likely to work with more reasonably sized 18-inch tyres mounted on 5-Spoke alloy wheels.

The H5X will be the first in the line of a new generation of Tata cars that will be built around two platforms, the Omega Platform (that underpins the H5X) and the 45X’s Alfa platform. The H5X is likely to be built out of Tata’s Plant in Chakan, Pune and is likely to take on the Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta once launched.