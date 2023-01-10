Tata Motors global wholesales grow 13 percent in Q3FY2023

Tata Motors Group has reported a 13 percent growth in its Q3FY2023 wholesales as compared to the corresponding quarter in FY2022.

Tata Motors Group has revealed its global wholesale figures for the third quarter of FY2023. The group, which also owns the British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, clocked 3,22,556 units in the October-December period, registering a substantial 13 percent growth, as compared to the corresponding quarter in FY2022.

The company’s commercial vehicle wholesales, which includes its South Korean subsidiary Tata Daewoo, stood at 97,956, down by 5 percent as against the numbers achieved in the October-December quarter in FY2022.

If we talk about the passenger vehicle segment, the company’s wholesales during the said period stood at 2,24,600, up by 23 percent as compared to the third quarter of FY2022.

The global wholesales of Tata Motors’ luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, as a stand-alone, were at 92,345, which includes 12,754 units of CJLR, a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles. Jaguar clocked 16,275 units while the Land Rover wholesales stood at 76,070 units during the quarter.

