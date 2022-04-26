Tata Motors gifts Harrier Kaziranga Edition to Kaziranga National Park

Tata Motors has handed over a Kaziranga Edition of the Harrier to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The Harrier Kaziranga Edition is currently priced from Rs 20.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors introduced the Kaziranga Edition of its SUV portfolio (which consists of the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari) in February this year. The company said that this unique edition of the SUVs was inspired by India’s rich geographical and biological diversity. It also paid homage to one of India’s greatest national parks, Kaziranga. Now, Tata Motors has gifted a unit of this special edition Harrier to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Tata Motors PV handed over the Harrier Kaziranga Edition to the world heritage site, Kaziranga National Park in Assam, as a mark of homage on the occasion of World Earth Day 2022. The handover was completed by Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service, Tata Motors PV. The event was also attended by Amit Sahai IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and other delegates from Tata Motors as well as Kaziranga National Park.

The Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition is offered only in the top-spec XZ+ trim with both manual and automatic transmission options. It sports a host of cosmetic updates and is finished in dual-tone Grassland Beige exterior colour with a black roof. It also gets a bunch of features, including ventilated front seats, iRA connected car technology, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, and more. The SUV features subtle changes on the inside too along with a new Earthy Beige upholstery.

The mechanicals, however, remains the same as the standard model. Tata Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 167 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Tata Harrier is currently priced in India between Rs 14.53 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

