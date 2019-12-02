Tata Motors gets massive order of over 2300 buses: Top things to know

Tata Motors has announced that it has received an order of over 2,300 buses from various State Transport Undertakings. The undertakings include RSRTC (Rajasthan), KSRTC/ BMTC/ NWKRTC (Karnataka), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh), IRT (Tamil Nadu) and APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh). Tata Motors said in a press statement that it is working towards completing this order by February 2020. The company says that the buses have been designed to offer efficiency and flexibility for various inter-city mobility needs. Also, these have been designed after performing extensive trials in different geographies of the country.

Commenting on this, Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head, Buses, Tata Motors said that with the Government's continued thrust towards providing smart safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, Tata Motors acknowledges the proactive approach of various STU’s to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. He added that the company takes great pride in having the opportunity to provide best-in-class mobility solutions. Tata Motors' in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates it from its competitors. He added that with an order size of over 2,300 Tata Motors buses across, Tata looks forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavor to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities.

Tata Motors currently manufactures its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. Apart from its partnership Goa's ACGL for bus bodies, Tata Motors also has a JV with Marcopolo S.A. of Brazil for fully built bus (FBV) solutions. Tata Motors says that its approach of manufacturing FBVs (Fully Building Vehicles) meets the government’s new norms in multiple aspects like safety, fuel efficiency and more. The company's portfolio comprises of buses that are powered by diesel and CNG.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel if you still haven't.