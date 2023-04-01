Tata Motors FY2023 sales scale new peak driven by Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors’ total domestic sales of passenger vehicles climbed 10 per cent YoY in Q4; FY2023 sales hit new highs.

Tata Motors clocked sales of 44,044 passenger vehicles in March, up 4 percent YoY from 42,293 vehicles sold last March.This also included the Electric Vehicles sold by Tata Motors in the passenger car segment.

Interestingly, Tata Motors crossed the significant landmark of 50,000 EV sales in FY23, the highest ever and also recorded the highest ever quarterly and monthly EV sales of 15,960 (Q4FY23) and 6,509 (Mar’23) respectively. EV penetration in the Tata Motors’ portfolio continued to increase from 7% (Q1FY23) to 12% (Q4FY23) of its total sales.

Total domestic sales of its passenger vehicles climbed 10 per cent YoY to 134,893 vehicles in Q4FY2023 from 123,051 units sold in Q4FY2022. For the entire fiscal, the company sold 538,640 vehicles in FY2023, up 45 per cent YoY from 370,372 vehicles. This is a new sales peak by the company, registering third consecutive year of clocking better growth than industry. All four

SUVs – Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari, recorded their highest ever annual sales, contributing a substantial 66% of the total volume.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “Looking ahead, we expect the demand for personal vehicles to remain robust with the trend of electrification further strengthening as more options are made available to customers plus support from a rapidly growing and improving ecosystem. However, the growth rate of the passenger vehicle industry may moderate due to a strong base effect as well as macro factors including hardening interest rates, rising inflation, and the cost impact from progressive regulatory norms. We continue to stay agile, carefully monitoring the supply situation, particularly semiconductors and any potential waves of Covid.”