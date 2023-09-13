Tata Motors files Azura trademark— Curvv production version?

Apart from Curvv, Tata Motors is also working on fully-electric derivatives of Harrier, Safari and Sierra.

Tata Motors has filed a trademark for the name ‘Azura’ recently. Rumours are rife that this name tag could be used for the upcoming production version of Curvv. For the uninitiated, the Curvv concept was showcased by Tata Motors last year as a preview to its future generation models before making its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Based on a new generation modular platform, the production version of Tata Currv is likely to be available in both ICE and battery-powered variations. This model is expected to hit showrooms in India sometime by next year.

Tata Azura trademark filed

Tata has been very inconspicuous with its naming strategy by filing trademarks for quirky names previously like Buzzard, Sliq and Frest. The company has carried this tradition with the Azura trademark with a status that reads “Accepted & Advertised”. The application dates to 5/01/2023 while the journal dates to 11/09/2023.

Tata Azura trademark (Image: Intellectual property India)

Earlier reports suggested that Tata Motors will initially launch the all-electric Curvv followed by the fossil-fuelled version. The ICE derivative of Curvv is expected to come with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine developed from scratch. There are also reports of Tata offering a modified 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a higher state of tune.

On the other hand, the EV derivative of Curvv is expected to be based on the company’s Gen 2 EV architecture— an upgrade over the current Ziptron technology. In all probability, like the facelifted Nexon EV, the production version of Curvv could be offered in two variants– Medium Range and Long Range.

That said, all these developments are mere conjectures and there is no concrete confirmation regarding the same. Another big catch is that Tata already uses the name Azura for one of its models in the commercial vehicle space. More insights regarding the production version of Curvv is expected to be revealed in the coming months.