Tata Motors eyes 4WD in its upcoming electric SUVs to level up its EV game

Tata Motors has plans to level-up its technology game and is open to offer four-wheel-drive system in its upcoming all-electric SUVs. In a recent interaction with a media agency, Sailesh Chandra, Business Head, Passenger Vehicle, Tata Motors, revealed that the company plans to introduce 4WD (4-wheel-drive) in the new generation electric SUVs.

The company plans to introduce the 4X4 technology in its upcoming electric SUVs, which will be slotted above the Nexon EV range. At present, none of its internal combustion engine SUVs offer 4WD, a technology that is available by its market rivals such as Mahindra. Recently, Maruti Suzuki also introduced all-wheel-drive in its mid-size SUV Grand Vitara.

On being asked if its existing range of SUVs, Harrier and Safari, will get 4WD in the future, Chandra replied, “It was difficult to justify investment as sales remained dismally low of such models in the domestic market.”.

At present, Tata offers the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in the compact SUV segment. On the other hand, it has the Harrier and Safari SUVs, which are also deprived of 4WD.

The Indian manufacturer has plans to expand its EV portfolio to ten products with a mix of existing models and new entrants by 2025. Recently, Tata Motors launched the electrified version of its hatchback, Tiago, priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, in what is being considered a disruptor in the pricey Indian EV market. The bookings for the electric hatchback will commence from October 10th.

Last month, Tata Motors saw a dip in its EV market share as it dropped to 84.86 percent in August 2022 from 93.17 percent in the preceding month. Next up in the Tata electrification journey, it is expected that the company will launch the Altroz EV, a concept of which was showcased in the Auto Expo 2020.



