Tata Motors extends warranty period till 31st July: Check if it applies on your vehicle

If the warranty of your Tata car is expiring before 31st May, you don't need to worry as the company has good news for you.

By:Updated: March 27, 2020 4:22:49 PM

Amid the 21 day lockdown in India, a lot of people must be worrying about their vehicle warranty. Tata Motors has recently announced a warranty period extension for its customers. In order to be specific, the company has announced that all Tata cars whose warranty and free service period is due to expire between 15th March and 31st May will get a warranty extension till 31st July. That said, if you own a Tata car or SUV and if your vehicle warranty is expiring before 31st May, you do not need to worry now with the warranty period extension.

Commenting on this, Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors said that this decision validates the proactive response towards customer-centric values that we at Tata Motors live by every day. He further adds that all Tata Motors workshops will ensure that the company’s customers have been informed of this extension, as Tata Motors continues to stand by its customers under the current circumstances.

In other news, BS4 inventory worth Rs 6,400 crore is still lying unsold. A few days back, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) had requested the Supreme Court for the extension of sales deadline of BS4 vehicles in India. Now, very recently, the Supreme Court has allowed the sale of 10 percent of BS4 unsold inventory for 10 days after the lockdown lifts up. Amid the 21-day lockdown with the Coronavirus outbreak, multiple manufacturers have suspended operations at their production facilities in the interest of safety. This is applicable to vehicle showrooms and service centers as well.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe and visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, avoid riding/driving these days no matter how strong the urge to go out is!

