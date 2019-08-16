Tata Motors discontinues 19-inch alloy wheels on Hexa: Here is what you get now

Earlier this year, Tata Motors sent out a press release that the mid-trims of the Hexa will get 17-inch alloys while the base continues with 16-inchers. The top-spec XT trims continued with the massive 19-inchers which were available right from onset. It now seems that the manufacturer has redone the wheel size for its flagship offering. In the base XE, you get 16-inch steel wheels with a tyre size of 235/70. Meanwhile, the XM as well as XMA also continue with the same options. However, the XM+ brings in alloys in the aforementioned size while the XTs get 235/65 R17 alloys. Prices have seen an upward revision of Rs 10,000 for the top trims. The Hexa price now starts from Rs 13.26 lakh and go all the way to Rs 18.63 lakh, ex-Delhi. The updates earlier this year also included dual tone colours for the XT that cost Rs 20,000 more than the regular palette.

Tata Motors may have taken the step to downsize the wheel size because of customer complaints. The 19-inch tyres were a bit expensive when it was time for replacement. However, they provided great ride quality. It remains to be seen if the 17-inchers can match the ride quality.

In terms of other convenience features, all Hexa trims get smoked projector headlights, all four power windows, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, CBC, etc. Apart from the XE, all other trims also get the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Android Auto. There is a lone engine option available - 2.2-litre DICOR. This diesel motor is available in a lower 148hp/320Nm state of tune with the XE while other trims get 154hp/400Nm. Only the XE gets a 5-speed manual whereas others have a 6-speed unit. A 6-speed automatic too is available. Tata also offers a 4x4 option on the XT and manual combo. Apart from the XM, all other trims can be ordered with a six or seven seater configuration. The XM can be brought only in a seven-seater guise.

It was said that the Hexa will be discontinued following the introduction of the Harrier seven-seater. However, Tata clarified that the Hexa will stay and will most likely clear the BS-VI emission norms too.